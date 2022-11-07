PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield’s annual Veteran’s Day parade and ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, and it will take place rain or shine. The lineup will take place at 9:30 a.m., on Fenn, Pearl, and Allen Streets.

For those participating, the group will proceed to North Street, and head south to the Veterans Memorial on South Street. A ceremony will take place, following the memorial. Opening remarks will be made by Mayor Linda Tyer, followed by keynote speaker Robert “Bob” Waldheim, and master of ceremonies, Jim Clark, the city’s director of Veterans’ Services.