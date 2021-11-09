NYS program certifies more disabled veteran-owned companies, helps grow their businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has certified 14 new Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOB). The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act encourages and supports SDVOBs by increasing their participation in the state’s contracting opportunities.

“This Veterans Day, we honor the sacrifices and the important contributions our veterans have made and continue to make to our state and our country,” said OGS Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner Roslyn Watrobski. “We at OGS are proud of our efforts to help veteran-owned business and welcome 14 new companies into the state’s SDVOB program, which assists our service-disabled veterans by offering them opportunities to grow their businesses. We urge more veterans to take advantage of this successful program.”

Businesses that were recently certified SDVOB include:

FE Works, LLC, located in Albany, provides construction and demolition services and is a reseller of recyclable materials

Coons & Sons General Contracting, LLC, located in Scotia, is a general construction services company.

Joint Effort Realty and Management, LLC, located in Binghamton, provides residential property management services.

Spontaneous Unfiltert Nascent Designs, LLC, located in Binghamton, is a general contractor.

Massie Contracting Corp., located in Rochester, is a provider of advanced warning roadway signs and residential construction.

RKE Transport, located in Williamsville, provides hauling services.

KRSD Logistics, LLC, located in Camillus, specializes in general freight trucking and hauling.

Storm Power Solutions, LLC, located in Pulaski, provides onsite power generator service, preventative maintenance and repairs.

TSS Foam Industries Corp., located in Caledonia, sells medical and laboratory equipment.

USA Veterans Buildiers, Inc, located in Forest Hills, is a supplier of construction machinery, heavy equipment, and building materials.

Apex Arsenal, located in Schenevus, specializes in the design, research, and development of hemp and other plant-based body armor

CHROME Properties, located in New City, provides commercial and residential real estate and leasing services.

Globe Logistics, LLC, located in New York City, specializes in logistics services.

Alpha Bravo Consulting, LLC, located in Jersey City, NJ, provides administrative and technical services.

OGS also released a video that urges veterans to learn more about the SDVOB program, its benefits, and how to apply for SDVOB certification.

OGS will promote the SDVOB program and opportunities for companies to do business with the state at the 2021 Veterans in Economic Transition Conference (VETCON). This year, the annual event will be held from November 30 through December 1 at the Desmond Hotel in Albany.

There are currently over 900 certified SDVOBs.