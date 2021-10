ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday was a special night for two NEWS10 ABC journalists as they were recognized for their coverage of local veterans.

NEWS10 reporter Anya Tucker and photojournalist Ric Easton were recognized at the Hometown Hero dinner along with other outstanding individuals.

They were awarded for their 2019 story about 14 Valatie soldiers, who perished in World War II.

Others who received honors included five veterans and a nursing home professional.