COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Veterans Day, Brewery Ommegang will be joining fifteen other breweries across the country in the 2022 Hops for Heroes campaign. Participating breweries will serve Homefront IPA, a custom craft brew. Proceeds from Hometown IPA will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels to support its service programs.

Soldiers’ Angels is a (c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton and provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. In 2021, the organization assisted more than 982,000 service members, veterans, wounded heroes, and their families.