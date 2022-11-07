ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All active, retired and honorably discharged military personnel will be offered a free car wash on Friday at any of the 23 full-service or exterior Hoffman Car Wash locations. This will be the 17th year in a row Hoffman Car Wash will be offering this special to show their appreciation to the men and women who serve or have served in the United States Military.

The event is part of Hoffman Car Wash’s “Practice Kindness” initiative to spread positivity and goodwill in the communities it serves. Hoffman Car Wash also hosted free wash events for all first responders and hospital personnel on September 11 and for anyone who donated a non-perishable item during the semi-annual Food Drive in June and October.

Military personnel are not required to present a military ID, the event will be run on the honor system. Since 2006, Hoffman Car Wash has washed roughly 62,000 vehicles belonging to service men and women during the Veterans Day Event.