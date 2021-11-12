Massachusetts Navy vet does pull-ups for 11 hours, 11 minutes to fundraise

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — John Brunelli, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, commemorated Veterans Day while raising money at the same time. The 53-year-old Navy Veteran is doing 11 hours and 11 minutes of pull-ups at a local gym in honor of those who served.

Brunelli has described himself as a “fitness addict” and started the workout just after midnight. As of November 12 at noon, Brunelli had made his original $1,111 goal three times over.

“A lot of people forget about the families too and what they have to go through, of that mental trauma they have to go through,” Brunelli said. “It’s a great organization and I’m privileged to be able to do this for them.”

The money he raises will go to Homes for our Troops, an organization that builds specially designed homes for wounded Veterans. The organization, located in the nearby city of Taunton, builds homes in the areas that veterans choose to live. They continue the relationship with veterans after delivering homes, helping them rebuild their lives.