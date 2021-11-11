Local Vietnam vet inducted into NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local veteran was recognized Thursday by a state senator for his service to the nation.

Sen. Jim Tedisco inducted Clifton Park resident Emil Baker into the New York State Senate’s Veterans Hall of Fame. Baker is a small business owner and former U.S. Army combat veteran.

He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in the Vietnam War. During the war, he received a combat promotion from specialist to sergeant and became the head of his unit.

Now, he advocates for American veterans across the country and helps them find employment.

“This is one of my best Veterans Days,” Tedisco said. “This is the first time I’ve ever presented this Hall of Fame award on Veterans Day because usually we do it inside the Capitol. So I’m going to present that to you.”

Tedisco called Baker a successful business man and a strong and effective voice for veterans.