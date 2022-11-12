GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local veterans were honored on Thursday by the Green Island Union Free School District. Veterans who sacrificed their education to serve in the United States military were presented with high school diplomas.

The Green Island Union Free School District partnered with the local American Legion to honor these veterans at the Legnard-Curtin American Legion Post #927 in Green Island. The ceremony was streamed on Zoon to students at Heatly School as well.

Superintendent Kimberly Ross and Board of Education member Don McManus presented diplomas to the families and friends of seven local service members who left school to fight in World War I and World War II. Three of those soldiers were killed in action.

“The ceremony was a great way for us to honor veterans who sacrificed their education for our country,” said Ross, Superintendent of schools. “We are humbled and honored to be able to recognize these veterans for their sacrifices to protect and serve future generations.”

“When we honor one veteran, we honor all veterans,” said Mr. Mullins, a Green Island resident who helped organize the event.