Local veteran gifted new car as part of annual giveaway

Veterans Voices
Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany military veteran received the keys to a new ride as part of Progressive’s ninth annual “Keys to Progress.”

Rensselaer’s Jennifer Teatom will join more than 40 veterans who will also be getting a vehicle from Progressive with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car. This will be the company’s ninth giveaway, which brings the total number of donated vehicles to over 800.

“It’s very hard to narrow down who we’re going to select,” Progressive Claims Supervisor Thomas Ochs said. “We want to help every veteran we can. But ultimately, it was Jennifer’s story and her service to this country. We ended up deciding to go with Jennifer this year.”

According to the Department of Transportation, 40 percent of veterans need to travel long distances to receive medical care, employment and other services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19