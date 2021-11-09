Local veteran gifted new car as part of annual giveaway

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany military veteran received the keys to a new ride as part of Progressive’s ninth annual “Keys to Progress.”

Rensselaer’s Jennifer Teatom will join more than 40 veterans who will also be getting a vehicle from Progressive with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car. This will be the company’s ninth giveaway, which brings the total number of donated vehicles to over 800.

“It’s very hard to narrow down who we’re going to select,” Progressive Claims Supervisor Thomas Ochs said. “We want to help every veteran we can. But ultimately, it was Jennifer’s story and her service to this country. We ended up deciding to go with Jennifer this year.”

According to the Department of Transportation, 40 percent of veterans need to travel long distances to receive medical care, employment and other services.