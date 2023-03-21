SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County officials honored a fallen Tuskegee airman on Tuesday during a deceased veterans ceremony.

Clarence Dart is from Saratoga Springs and was drafted into World War II in 1942. He entered the U.S. Army Corps later that year and served as a member of the 332nd fighter group based in North Africa.

He flew 95 missions during his time and was shot down twice. After the war, he served in the New York Air National Guard before retiring. His son, Warren, also spoke at the event.

“It’s nice that the county has recognized the fact that my dad fought so hard for this country,” Warren said.

Dart married his wife Mildred in June 1950 and settled in Saratoga Springs where they raised their nine children.