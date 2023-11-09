ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday is Veteran’s Day. A local college honored current and former military service members at a ceremony on Thursday.

The Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is also helping keep the memory of a World War II veteran alive. Paul Stanley Frament graduated from the school in 1939, and then enlisted in the Navy. His family donated many of his artifacts to the college’s library, saying he was a pharmacist first and foremost.

“I felt they belonged to the world, and they belong out here,” great nephew Bob Tyndall said. “They don’t belong in my office. I want future generations to see it, know it, and perhaps, inspire young men and women into public health service.”

Frament was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. The Navy named a destroyer escort in his honor.