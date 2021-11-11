Lighting of NYS landmarks to honor Veteran’s day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, twelve landmarks will be lit green in support of all eras of military service. These green lights will serve as a beacon of support to show New York’s unceasing commitment to those who served, said officials.
The new statewide initiative is in collaboration with the NYS Association of Counties, the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, and the NYS County Executives Association, meant to be a visible representation in support of military service.
The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Veteran’s Day Include:
- One World Trade Center
- Govenor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY building
- State Education building
- Alfred E. Smith State office building
- Stae Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
- The Franklin D. Roosevelt, mid-hudson bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square viaduct
- Albany International Airport gateway
- The Lake Placid Olympic jumping complex
- MTA LIRR – East end gateway at Penn Station
The Governor’s office has announced the installation of the state’s first Veterans welcome center kiosk in the Capital Region, in New Baltimore. The newly built kiosk will enhance awareness of local, state, and federal offerings for veterans and their families.