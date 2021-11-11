Lighting of NYS landmarks to honor Veteran’s day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, twelve landmarks will be lit green in support of all eras of military service. These green lights will serve as a beacon of support to show New York’s unceasing commitment to those who served, said officials.

The new statewide initiative is in collaboration with the NYS Association of Counties, the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association, and the NYS County Executives Association, meant to be a visible representation in support of military service.

“We can never fully repay these American heroes for their service and sacrifice – but we can do better for them. Together, we shine a light of hope and appreciation for those who have served a grateful nation – while highlighting the services and resources Counties across New York provide our veterans,” said Marcus Molinaro, President of the NYS County Executives Association.

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Veteran’s Day Include:

One World Trade Center

Govenor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY building

State Education building

Alfred E. Smith State office building

Stae Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

The Franklin D. Roosevelt, mid-hudson bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square viaduct

Albany International Airport gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic jumping complex

MTA LIRR – East end gateway at Penn Station

The Governor’s office has announced the installation of the state’s first Veterans welcome center kiosk in the Capital Region, in New Baltimore. The newly built kiosk will enhance awareness of local, state, and federal offerings for veterans and their families.