ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leatherstocking Honor Flight will be holding its Spring flight this Saturday, April 29. It will be slightly different from those in years past, however.

“It will be an overnight event,” explained event organizer, Greg Furlong, in a press release. “We will be departing from [Albany] Saturday afternoon after a 2 p.m. ceremony and will return Sunday evening.”

About 70 Veterans will be on board, he said. They will be escorted to the airport by nearly 100 motorcycles, police cars, and fire engines.

When the motorcade pulls into the airport around 1:30 p.m., it will be greeted by a large crowd and a high school band playing the different service songs. After the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Veterans will be seated for the ceremony.

Then, they will hear Congressman Paul Tonko, Colonel Richard Goldenberg of the New York Army National Guard, and NEWS10’s own Stephanie Rivas honor them with a few words. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, reach out to Furlong at (518) 366-9296.