GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community is continuing an annual program honoring local veterans and active duty military service members. Guilderland has placed banners honoring hometown heroes in Tawasentha Park for the past six years.

Town leaders and the American Legion hosted a dedication ceremony Friday morning for the eight new names added this year. Organizers said military veterans often aren’t recognized, and they wanted to do something to change that.

“They’re heroes because they served. They’re heroes because they sacrificed. They’re heroes because they succeeded in keeping us safe.”

Banners from those who were honored in previous years will also be on display.