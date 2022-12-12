SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has announced its plans for National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreath laying is slated for Saturday, December 17, starting at 10:30 a.m. The cemetery will then host its National Wreath Day Ceremony at noon.

Each cemetery section has been assigned section leaders. At 10:30 a.m., wreath-laying instructions will be given by the leaders, after which family members of loved ones interred at the cemetery will be asked to lay their wreaths first. Once families have been given their wreaths, section leaders will hand out wreaths to all volunteers.

No sticks or toboggans are allowed. These are used for wreath retirement in March, only. “Take your time, teach your children,” a spokesperson for the cemetery said in a press release. “Honor our Veterans by saying their names out loud so they are remembered at this time of year. Many no longer have a visitor that can come, you are their visitor, and we thank you for that!”

The keynote speaker for the ceremony at noon is Air Force, Brigadier General Denise Donnell, Commander, New York Air National Guard, Stratton Air National Guard Base, Scotia. “It is our hope everyone will attend,” the spokesperson said, adding, “it’s the perfect ending to a time-honored day.”

For the seventh straight year, the community donated 15,000 wreaths, ensuring every Veteran resting on the cemetery’s grounds will be honored with a remembrance wreath. “You are thanked beyond words,” concluded the spokesperson.

There will be a general parking area for the public, and cemetery staff will direct traffic at the site. Parking in the cemetery is reserved for the elderly and handicapped only. An event organizer said heavy traffic is expected, and visitors are asked to plan accordingly.