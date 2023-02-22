ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans exposed to dangerous chemicals during their service are now able to seek help. Congressman Paul Tonko joined Veterans Affairs representatives Wednesday morning to discuss how vets can take advantage of the Honoring our PACT Act.

The PACT Act was signed into law in August 2022. It is poised to provide benefits and health services to over five million veterans.

“PACT Act will ensure veterans living with the effects of toxic exposure, including exposure to burn pits and Agent Orange, that they can access the care and benefits they deserve,” Tonko said.

The Act also removes the need for certain veterans to provide service connection if they are diagnosed with one of 23 conditions.