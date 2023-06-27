BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction began Tuesday on a project to support military veterans who are experiencing homelessness. A groundbreaking was held for Foreverly House in Ballston.

The Veterans and Community Housing Coalition is building a two-family, transitional home for veteran moms returning home from serving our country. Organizers said it will provide shelter, case management services, mental health support, and a community.

“They’re out in the community, living in their cars, living in friends’ houses, couch surfing, and so we’re going to bring them all together and serve as many as we can through our program,” Foreverly House Project Leader Cheryl Hage-Perez said.

Construction is expected to be finished in November. Organizers hope to eventually build two more homes and serve six families at a time.