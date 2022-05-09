COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Colonie will line their streets with American flags in honor of men and women who gave their life in service to the country. The 10th annual Please Remember Me campaign recognizes soldiers from the Capital Region who were killed in action.

The honored soldiers date back to World War I. The 165 flags will fly on utility poles on a four-mile stretch of Route 9. More than 1,900 men and women are honored every year.

“We all know today that the United States of America is the home of the brave,” Town Supervisor Peter Crummey said. “But we all must recognize that it is because of the brave that we stand here today to celebrate their service to our country.”

The flags will go up this week and remain in place until Labor Day.