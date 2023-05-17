ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State lawmakers recognized members of the Capital Region military on Wednesday. They honored the important role local military members have in protecting national security.

It also highlighted the United Military Affairs Council. The program is run by the Capital Region Chamber and supports military units located in the area. It received $100,000 in last year’s state budget to continue its work.

“They had a really tough time through the pandemic. They lost a lot of their sponsors and financial support through that pandemic period,” Assm. Angelo Santabarbara said. “It was difficult for everyone, so to see the state approve funding — was able to secure that funding — means they are acknowledging Capital Region Military Day.”

Lawmakers said the funding will sustain the organization for the next couple of years.