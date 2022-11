Veterans sat down to enjoy a lunch prepared by Questar III BOCES’ Culinary Arts and Intro to Food students.

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Captial District Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Robert H. Gibson Technical School held its annual Veterans Day Luncheon on Thursday. The event in Troy was the first in-person luncheon since 2019.

The annual event, which started in 2003, honors local veterans for their service to the United States with a free lunch. The lunch is prepared and served by students in the Culinary Arts and Intro to Food program.