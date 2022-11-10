ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In honor of Veterans Day, Broadview Federal Credit Union presented $35,000 in donations to nonprofit veteran-related organizations. $5,000 donations were made to Folds of Honor, the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Food Pantry, Albany Housing Coalition, HicksStrongm Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, Clear Path for Veterans, and WNY Heroes.

In addition to the $35,000 donations, Broadview employees and volunteers stood silently in pairs for 13 minutes throughout the day. The 13 minutes in the “Stand to Honor” ceremony represents the number of folds of the American Flag when it is given to the family of a fallen service member. The ceremony will continue until the branch closes.

“It’s a very emotional thing. It’s not just standing still for 13 minutes. When you put your feet on the footprints of soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice, who are no longer here, it is something that moves you,” said Broadview CEO Michael Castellana. “We couldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the sacrifice of millions of people that put their own personal lives aside to protect our freedoms. Every day should be Veterans Day. Today we just go a little bit further than we always do.”