ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A national program is helping a local veteran in need. The 11th annual Keys to Progress program by Progressive Insurance donates cars to veterans so they can have reliable transportation to medical care, employment centers, and other services.

One of those veterans is Albany’s Tierra Oliver. She said the car will help her care for her family and continue her work with local youth struggling with mental illness.

“This event means more than just a car,” she said. “It’s helpful. It’s going to change my life and my daughter’s life, but it just shows that we as people still have room left in our hearts, and if we can build on that, we can change the world.”

Over the last decade, the Keys to Progress program has given away 1,000 cars to veterans in need.