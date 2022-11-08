ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will salute area Veterans this Friday, November 11, with a Veterans Day Parade in the heart of the city. The event, which organizers bill as “an important opportunity to show honor and respect for all those who have and are currently serving,” steps off at 11 a.m.

The parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and participants will march east on Central Avenue, then east on Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street, just east of the State Education Building. As always, the education-building steps will serve as the reviewing stand.

The Veterans Day Parade Committee, which consists of Veteran organizations throughout the Capital District, has named John LaFalce, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, Grand Marshal of this year’s festivities. He will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families at the request of the American Gold Star Mothers and Families.

In the event of severe weather, a ceremony will be held in the City Hall Rotunda. The American Gold Star Mothers and Families will host a wreath laying at Our Lady of Peace in Memorial Grove on the corner of New Scotland Avenue and South Lake Avenue on Veterans Day at 9:30 a.m., before the parade.