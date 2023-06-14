GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was Flag Day, which marks the day in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress adopted the U.S. Flag. Some local leaders used it as an opportunity to honor military veterans.

Albany County officials recognized two veterans during a ceremony at Crossgates Mall. James Gaige served in the Navy Seabees Reserve and helped with humanitarian relief projects in Puerto Rico and Guam. Elmo Kearsing served in the Navy reserve on a geographical survey ship.

County leaders said they both exemplify what it means to live a lifetime of service.

“They served their country, but these military personnel come back and continue to give back to the community,” Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said. “You see them volunteering. You see them doing community events. Whether it be church, the Elks — whatever they’re involved in –VFW, American Legion. They’re always giving back, and when everyone else says it can’t be done, you see the veterans just roll up their sleeves and get it done.”

The county has honored 47 veterans in the past 10 years.