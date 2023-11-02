GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans Day is November 11, and Albany County officials recognized three veterans for their service on Thursday.

Thomas Bellow served in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He’s been a member of multiple American Legion posts. Brian Lawler was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry before joining the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Margaret Franklin served as a security officer at the Naval Support Facility in Saratoga and has worked for several Albany County departments.

Thursday’s ceremony was meant to ensure they will always be remembered for their service.

“Overwhelmed that I was supported by this for being a veteran,” Franklin said. “I was a veteran so many years ago, so it was nice to feel honored today.”

The county first held the ceremony 10 years ago and has recognized 49 veterans so far.