GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy recognized three local veterans on Thursday, who bravely served the U.S. and gave back to their communities.

The three veterans honored were Michael G. Breslin, Leo J. Falconio and James J. Haas, Sr. The biannual Honor a Living Veteran ceremony was held at Crossgates Mall.

Breslin was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry after graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. His service included a year in Vietnam. He also served as Albany County Executive from 1995 to 2011.

Falconio served in the United States Navy as a boat engineer aboard the USS Nitro AE-23.

Haas, Sr. is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Air Force as a Security Force Specialist with the 366th Security Police and the 18th United States Army Police.

All three men were given recognitions from the New York State Legislature in honor of their service. This was the sixteenth Honor a Living Veteran event. Over 40 veterans have been honored.