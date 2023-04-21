COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local veterans from four different wars got the chance to fly down to Washington, D.C., on Friday. The Capital District Honor Flight took off just before dawn.

Forty-eight veterans and guardians gathered at Albany International Airport for the sendoff. Honor flights allow veterans to visit the memorials in Washington that pay tribute to their service.

“Today is about giving them their honor and their dignity for the service that never ends,” Viviana DeCohen, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, said. “For the veteran service and sacrifice for God and country. It extends onto family, and they have continued to serve their community.”