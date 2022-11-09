ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. This federal holiday honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Here are some of the Veterans Day events open to the public around the Capital Region.

Veterans Day Parade, Albany

Albany is saluting its veterans on Friday, November 11 with a parade starting at 11 a.m. The parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue and marches east on Central Avenue, then onto Washington Avenue ending at the corner of Washington Avenue and Hawk Street near the State Education Building.

Veterans Day Aboard USS Slater, Albany

USS Slater is honoring veterans with a ceremony at 9 a.m. on the observation deck. After the ceremony, USS Slater will be open for tours and offering all Veterans free admission.

Veterans Day Parade, Amsterdam

Amsterdam is hosting a Veterans Day parade on Friday, November 11 starting at 10 a.m. The parade will start on the corner of Guy Park Ave and Evelyn Ave and will end with a ceremony at West End Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans Day Ceremony, Schuylerville

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on November 11 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the flag pole assembly area and is open to the public.

Veterans Day Community Ceremony, Schenectady

Schenectady is holding a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at Schenectady Veterans Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Veterans Day Community Ceremony, Rotterdam

Rotterdam is holding a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday at Rotterdam Town Hall from 2:20 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Veterans Day Ruck March, Voorheesville

New Scotland Spirits is hosting a Veterans Day Ruck March on Friday beginning at 3 p.m. at the Voorheesville American legion. Pre-registration is required. Check-in is between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The 6.8-mile Ruck March will journey down the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and end at Voorheesville’s Northern Barrell for a reception. Those interested can register on the One Cause website.

Veterans Day Dash 5K, Clifton Park

The Veterans Day Dash 5K is happening at the Shenendehowa High School Track from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. The 5K run/walk is open to everyone and has a kids’ .5-mile race beforehand. You can register for the race on the Zippy website.

Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, Pittsfield

Pittsfield is hosting its annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade steps off near North Street at 10 a.m., with the ceremony following at the Veterans Memorial on South Street.

Field of Flags, Lake George

Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center will be placing 8,000 flags on the front lawn for its annual Field of Flags event. The musket salute to honor those who served will be taking place at 11 a.m. on November 11.

Veterans Day Parade, Bennington

Bennington is honoring its veterans with a parade, salute, and wreath laying starting at 11 a.m. The parade starts on East Main Street at the old BennHi building and will pause at the VFW for an honorary salute. The parade will end at Vermont Veterans Home for the wreath-laying ceremony.