2021 Veterans Day ceremonies and parades in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Veterans Day is November 11. Many cities and towns in the Capital Region are holding events to honor veterans on or before Veterans Day.

Albany

The Veterans Day Parade is returning to Albany this year. The event will be on November 11 at 11 a.m. The parade route begins at the corner of Ontario Street and Central Avenue.

The Veterans Day Parade Committee has chosen to hold this year’s parade to honor the veterans of the Global War on Terrorism, Iraq and Afghanistan Wars. Any of these veterans marching this year will be leading the parade along with the Gold Star Families.

Saratoga Springs

Veterans of the Year

Saratoga Springs is holding a ceremony to honor Veterans of the Year for 2020 and 2021. The ceremony will be on November 6 at 1 p.m. at the Wilton-Saratoga Springs Elks Club.

There was no Veteran of the Year ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic, so the ceremonies are being combined this year.

2020 Veteran of the Year is Garth D. Lloyd. He was drafted into the army in 1969 and deployed to Vietnam. 2021 Veteran of the Year is Robert W. Van Pelt. He served 42 years in the Army, Active, Guard and Reserve, from 1969 until his retirement in 2011.

NYS Senator Tedesco will present the NYS Liberty Medal to each Veteran. The event is free and open to the public. Face masks are required.

Veterans Day Ceremony

A ceremony will be held November 11 at 10 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs. It will be hosted by the Gurtler Brothers VFW Post 420. A post-ceremony with lunch will be at the VFW Post at 11 a.m.

Schuylerville

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on November 10 at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held outdoors at the flag pole assembly area and is open to the public.

This year’s program features keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jamie Cox, a 20-year Marine Corps Naval Aviator Veteran. Local students will read their essays entitled “What Veterans Day Means to Me.” National Cemetery Honor Guard, Color Guard and Rifle Team will also honor veterans at the ceremony.

Amsterdam

The annual Veterans Day Parade will be in Amsterdam on November 11 at 10 a.m. The parade starts on Evelyn and Guy Park Avenue headed west to the West End Memorial. A service will follow.

Lake George

The annual field of flags will be arranged in front of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center starting Friday, November 5, running until November 12. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, including a musket salute in front of the 7,000 flags, each of which carries the name and service dates of a veteran.

Lake George will host a Community Band Veterans Day Concert on November 11 at 7 p.m. The concert will be at 210 Main Street in Hudson Falls. The concert honors those who served. It’s $10 for adults and students, children, veterans, and active duty are free.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Pittsfield will hold their Veterans Day Parade on November 11 at 10 a.m. The ceremony be held at Veterans Memorial Park. The parade departs from City Hall at 10 a.m. and proceeds to North Street, headed

toward the park on South Street.

This year’s guest speaker and Veteran of the Year is U.S. Air Force Veteran Robert “Bobby” Dassat. Face masks are encouraged and attendees should social distance when necessary.