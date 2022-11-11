LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of Veterans Day, fifth graders at Latham Ridge Elementary planking, saluting and marching in the boots of America’s heroes. On Thursday, local veterans came into the school to lead the students in a fitness challenge to see if that have what it takes to enlist in the military.

This was the ninth time the school held the event, according to Miss Michele Sano. It’s the first time they were able to do it in-person since 2019.

“I think they get really excited because they actually get to participate and like put there PE skills to work,” said Miss Sano, the teacher behind the annual event.

The goal of the event is show the students why fitness is not only crucial in a military career but why it is important in everyday life. Students tested their skills doing a variety of exercises.