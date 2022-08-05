ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Saturday, the United States Coast Guard celebrates 232 years of service along U.S. coasts. In the city of Albany, the day is being celebrated a couple of days after the fact, with a tour of a historic Naval vessel that has spent the last 25 years along the city shoreline.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s actual birthday was Thursday, Aug. 4, but it’s this weekend when the USS SLATER opens its doors for public tours on the Hudson River in Albany. The ship will open at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 6. Tours are free for all Coast Guard Veterans, with paid admission at the door for all others.

The USS SLATER was one of 30 Destroyer Escorts manned by Coast Guardsmen in World War II. Escorts were involved in conflict with enemy submarines, protecting convoys to Europe, delivering troops and supplies, and assisting beach invasions. After the war, the SLATER and many other destroyer escorts were used by the Coast Guard as weather ships, starting in the 1950s. The volunteer crew aboard the SLATER included many Coast Guard members.

General admission for non-veterans is priced at $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and $8 for children. Kids ages 5 and under can visit for free. Guided tours start every 30 minutes, with no advance reservation required.

The USS SLATER is located at the corner of Broadway and Quay Street in Downtown Albany. In addition to the special weekend, the ship is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from now until Sunday, Nov. 27.