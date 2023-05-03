SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Salem Volunteer Fire Department has announced a slate of upcoming events beginning with a Mother’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, May 14. The events will be held at the firehouse located at 53 South Main Street.

The schedule of events is:

May 14: Mother’s Day Breakfast Breakfast will be served from 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for guests 11 years and older, and $5 for guests 10 and under.



May 18: American Red Cross Blood Drive The Blood Drive will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, contact 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SALEMNYFD.



May 28: Memorial Day weekend BBQ This is a pre-buy and take-out event only. Tickets are $15.00 and you have a choice of half a chicken or a half rack of ribs along with baked potato, baked beans, a roll, and a dessert. Tickets are available at A&J Agway, Salem Hardware, Salem Firefighters, or by calling (518) 321-9430 or (518) 461-3317.

