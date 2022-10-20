TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More resources for domestic violence victims and survivors are now available in the Collar City. Unity House officially cut the ribbon on the Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services in Lansingburgh Thursday morning.

What we do here is we save lives. Tabitha Dunn

Director of Domestic Violence Services, Unity House

The 13,500-square-foot building will give many resources to victims and survivors. On top of housing domestic violence administrative staff, the site also offers domestic violence-related trauma therapists, a safe space, and drop-in youth center.

“It was remarkable to see new space,” said Kelli Owens, Executive Director of the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence. “New space in this area, new space for survivors to enter and feel valued, feel like they matter.”

Those behind the Lansingburgh location hope to give greater access to the community, including when caring for gun violence victims. “One of the reasons we wanted to come to Lansingburgh was so that we could bring our gun violence prevention program here, to the streets that need it most,” Dunn explained.

With the opening of the Kathryn Allen Center, Unity House expands its ability to help those in need. So far this year, the organization assisted 1,300 non-residential clients, including 500 kids.

“Our goal is to uplift the community,” Dunn explained. “We want to really provide prevention, education and continuing domestic violence supports to all ages.”

The center is named in memory of Kathryn Allen, a long-time volunteer for the organization that devoted decades of her life to helping domestic violence victims and survivors. Members of her family attended Thursday’s ribbon-cutting event, thanking the organization for the recognition.