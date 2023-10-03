TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local kids and their families got to enjoy some time in the sun on Tuesday. A Child’s Place at Unity House in Troy hosted its annual Fall Festival.

Activities included bounce castles, a petting zoo, a hay maze, and more. Organizers said the goal was to make fall fun accessible to everyone.

“It’s wonderful for the children. It’s wonderful for their families,” A Child’s Place Director of Education Susan Rimkunas said. “They get to come and enjoy this experience with no cost. Most of the time, you go somewhere, tickets are involved, money is involved. This is a day we put on for them, and we do it so they can all enjoy this together without that being a barrier.”

Each student also received a new book to take home with them.