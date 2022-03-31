ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region residents will gather at the twentieth FeedomCon 2022 public history conference this weekend, organized by the Underground Railroad Education Center of Albany. The conference will kick off with an opening address on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m., at Bulmer Telecommunications Center at Hudson Valley Community College and will end at 9 p.m.

The conference will feature New York University Professor, author, and award-winning journalist Pamela Newkirk. Newkirk will speak on how the diversity industry has failed to bring equality to American institutions and industries.

On Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., at Bulmer Telecommunications Center at Hudson Valley Community College, FreedomCon will include workshops relating to the Underground Railroad movement to current social justice topics such as anti-racism instruction. Additional workshops will cover topics of environmental policy, preservation of history through fiction, minority entrepreneurs as agents of change, racism, and more.

The program is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, April 3, from 1- 4 p.m. at The Stephen and Harriet Myers Residence historic site. The public is welcome to attend.

Officials said registration costs vary. Guest registration is available as walk-ins or through the website at UndergroundRailroadHistory.org.