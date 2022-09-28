SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After more than three decades of service, the owner of Uncle Sam’s All-American Chocolate Factory is retiring. Owner Joe Suhrada said that after 33 years, he is ready to pass the business along to someone else.

The store has locations in both Latham and Schenectady. The Schenectady location was originally penned back in 1957 and was operated by the original owners until 1992. Suhrada then bought the business and reopened it nine months later.

Suhrada said he will retire on October 1.