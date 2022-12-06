SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga’s Star Radio brings back a family tradition for the holidays. The Talk Live with Santa Show will allow all to hear children telling Santa what they want for Christmas this year, live on air.

Fran Dingeman, General Manager of Saratoga’s Star Radio states, “A Star Radio Saratoga tradition, Talk Live with Santa offers a heartwarming glimpse into the pure exuberance this time of year holds for children,” “The conversations simply make you feel good.” Tune into 93.3FM, stream online or through the mobile app on December 8, 12, 13, 15, and 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. to listen to The Talk Live with Santa Show.