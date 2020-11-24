Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper/Market 32 donate turkeys to active, retired military personnel

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tully Rinckey PLLC and Price Chopper/Market 32 will provide 300 free turkeys to Capital Region active duty and retired military personnel during the 12th annual “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative. Turkeys are available for pickup on Tuesday, November 24 from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Price Chopper parking lot in Colonie Plaza.

Officials from Tully Rinckey PLLC will hand deliver approximately 4,200 pounds of turkey to military personnel and veterans. Turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis with proof of military ID. Limit one turkey per person while supplies last. To ensure safety during the COVID pandemic, turkeys will be distributed via a drive through process: veterans will pull up to the distribution area in their car and have a turkey loaded by one of the Tully Rinckey volunteers.

Since 2009, the “Turkeys for Veterans” initiative has provided the Thanksgiving centerpiece for the families of more than 1,700 active duty and retired military personnel in the greater Capital Region. The firm has also provided turkeys to veterans in Binghamton, Syracuse, Buffalo and Rochester.