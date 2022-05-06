ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tulip Festival is back to a full in-person celebration for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The traditional street scrubbing of State Street kicked things off as a nod to the city of Albany’s Dutch heritage.

After the street scrubbing, NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida emceed the Tulip Lunch where this year’s finalists for Tulip Queen were introduced while the outgoing Tulip Queen and her court reflected on their volunteer work over the past year.

“It’s truly been a wonderful year,” 2021 Tulip Queen Ashanti Bishop said. “My court and I want to thank you for all the great opportunities serving Albany. We’d like to thank all the organizations we had the chance to work with even though this year has been really trying.”

The coronation for the new queen is Saturday in Washington Park. Mom of the Year will be announced on Sunday. The park will be filled with craft vendors, music and kids’ activities on both days.