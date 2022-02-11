TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — River Street Market in Troy is hosting a Valentine’s Dance Party on Friday, February 11from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available, as well as live music from Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts.
You can also shop at the Winter Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors include:
- The Little Norwegian Candle Company
- Farm Momma Soaps
- Knitting By Darian, LLC
- Beverwyck Cheesecake Co
- Ashley Justin Prints
- Bodhi Inspirit
- Haute Messes in Dresses
- Broom Closet Studios
- Ashley Kitto Designs w/ Apt. 3 Bakery
- Holly Berry
- Hellish Creations
- Seniandcompany24
- Black Goat Homestead
- Happy Cupcake NY
- Vanessa Craft Shop and AECCRAFTSco
- Creating Magical Nails With Lynn: Color Street
- FindingTheYouIn
- U Blondie’s 2.0
- Honesta Coffee
Parking will also be available. More information can be found on the River Street Market website.