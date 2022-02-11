TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — River Street Market in Troy is hosting a Valentine’s Dance Party on Friday, February 11from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available, as well as live music from Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts.

You can also shop at the Winter Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors include:

  • The Little Norwegian Candle Company
  • Farm Momma Soaps
  • Knitting By Darian, LLC
  • Beverwyck Cheesecake Co
  • Ashley Justin Prints
  • Bodhi Inspirit
  • Haute Messes in Dresses
  • Broom Closet Studios
  • Ashley Kitto Designs w/ Apt. 3 Bakery
  • Holly Berry
  • Hellish Creations
  • Seniandcompany24
  • Black Goat Homestead
  • Happy Cupcake NY
  • Vanessa Craft Shop and AECCRAFTSco
  • Creating Magical Nails With Lynn: Color Street
  • FindingTheYouIn
  • U Blondie’s 2.0
  • Honesta Coffee

Parking will also be available. More information can be found on the River Street Market website.