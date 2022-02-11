TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — River Street Market in Troy is hosting a Valentine’s Dance Party on Friday, February 11from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Food and drink specials will be available, as well as live music from Joe Adee & The Lug Nuts.

You can also shop at the Winter Market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Vendors include:

The Little Norwegian Candle Company

Farm Momma Soaps

Knitting By Darian, LLC

Beverwyck Cheesecake Co

Ashley Justin Prints

Bodhi Inspirit

Haute Messes in Dresses

Broom Closet Studios

Ashley Kitto Designs w/ Apt. 3 Bakery

Holly Berry

Hellish Creations

Seniandcompany24

Black Goat Homestead

Happy Cupcake NY

Vanessa Craft Shop and AECCRAFTSco

Creating Magical Nails With Lynn: Color Street

FindingTheYouIn

U Blondie’s 2.0

Honesta Coffee

Parking will also be available. More information can be found on the River Street Market website.