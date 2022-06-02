TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy School 2 will hold a community barbecue on June 4 from 1-5 p.m. as part of its Family and Community Engagement Efforts. The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Arts Center of the Capital Region, and serve as the kick-off for the mural painting project in the school parking lot as well as the beginning of summer reading.

“We are excited to welcome our families and community to our campus for an afternoon of celebration as we kick off our community mural and summer reading,” said School 2 Principal Amanda Klopott. “We have worked hard all year partnering with our families and community to ensure our students are set up for success, and this event recognizes everyone’s hard work throughout the year while at the same time providing resources to continue this engagement during the summer.”

At the barbecue, local artist Ramiro Davaro-Comas will begin work on School 2’s Community Mural, “Still I Rise,” developed by input from students, school staff, and community members. The mural is a project of the Arts Center of the Capital Region, funded by the Ingalsbe Family Donor Advised Fund and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and distributed through the Troy Now Initiative.

The Troy Now Initiative is the City of Troy’s ARPA initiative to manage, direct, and execute projects for the betterment of Troy residents. Troy Now investments will support significant investments in revitalizing the City’s parks and recreational infrastructure, business and workforce development efforts, increasing homeownership, expanding youth programming, fostering tourism, and invigorating public art projects.

The design centers on a theme of hope and optimism with the title “still I rise,” demonstrating that no matter what challenges we face, we move forward and rise. There have been several focus groups that helped choose the theme, including students, parents, faculty members, and community organizations. Davaro-Comas also spent a full day with students to get their ideas and feedback on the design.

While the mural’s design is not finalized yet, it will incorporate original student artwork to show student advocacy. It is planned to be nine feet high and 150 feet long, and because of its size and location, it is designed to inspire both the school and the local community.

At the barbecue, families will receive their summer reading books to take home to ensure students have plenty to read over summer vacation. The event will also serve as a showcase for the school’s many partnerships with nearby organizations, which will be on hand to offer resources and information and help build relationships with families.

Partners: