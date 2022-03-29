TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden encourages residents to participate in the citywide 2022 Earth Day Cleanup Program. Each April, residents organize cleanup and beautification projects at local parks, green spaces, and neighborhoods across the city.

Earth Day is Friday, April 22. The cleanup projects are set to be held between April 18 and April 24.

“Earth Day is an opportunity to gather with fellow community members and show appreciation for our planet and our neighborhoods. I invite Troy residents to get involved by hosting, participating in, or promoting clean-ups throughout the Collar City,” said Madden.

Residents can participate in small-scale cleanups or adopt a park or other green space. For neighborhood cleanups, the city will provide clear bags for litter and yard bags for organic materials. Other items, including Prevent Food Waste magnets, reusable bags, pharmaceutical disposal bags, and recycling bin stickers, will be available for neighborhoods to distribute.

To organize a project in your neighborhood, you can register using the city’s Earth Day SurveyMonkey form. You can call Recycling Specialist, Naomi Pitkin at (518) 279-7313 or email recycling@troyny.gov with questions.

Individually, residents can:

You can view the current community Earth Day projects below.