TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shop, dine and explore the Collar City during Troy Night Out on Friday, July 29 beginning at 5 p.m. The night includes performances, galleries, museums, shopping, food, and drinks.

“Downtown Troy is abuzz with exciting things to see and do on Troy Night Out this Friday,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “New businesses are open, there’s live music around every corner, and our amazing arts community is really showing out with something to suit every taste.”

Businesses making their Troy Night Out debut include Matt’s Refillery, Tatu Tacos & Tequila, and Upstate of Mind. Troy Night Out is held on the last Friday of every month.

On-street parking in the Central Business District is free starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Free parking is also available in city lots and garages on Fifth Avenue and Broadway, First Street, Congress Street, and Fifth Avenue, Front Street behind The Arts Center, State and River Streets, and River Street next to the Green Island Bridge.

