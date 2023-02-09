TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Make your way to the Collar City for its first ever Hot Chocolate Stroll. Wonder around Downtown Troy tasting variations of hot chocolate and vote on your favorite!

The stroll takes place on February 24 at 5 p.m. during one of Troy’s monthly events, Troy Night Out. Attendees can purchase their favorite camp-style mug designed by Troy base company, Upstate of Mind. Tickets are $25 and get customers the one-of-a-kind Downtown Troy mug along with your first sample free at each business location. Samples are $2 after the first one and $5 for boozy cocoa. Tickets can be purchased online, and mugs can be picked up at Update of Min, 33 2nd Street Suite 1, in Troy.