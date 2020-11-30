Troy High School to begin using Carpenters Union Remote Learning Program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC) announced that Troy High School will begin using the Career Connections Learning Management System (LMS), a remote learning tool for students pursuing educational opportunities in the trades. Career Connections has already registered 115 Troy High School students who will continue learning basic and intermediate carpentry skills and site safety online.

“As schools throughout New York consider the possibility of switching to remote learning once again, Career Connections LMS remains a vital tool for students and educators working together to maintain structure and balance this year,” said James Hayes, Assistant Executive Director of the North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund. “We are pleased to add Troy High School to the growing list of schools in New York State utilizing this program to ensure that their students receive an in-depth carpentry education and are fully prepared for a future in commercial and residential construction.”

The NASRCC announced the launch of Career Connections LMS at the start of the 2020-21 school year in New York. Of the 30 schools using Career Connections throughout the state, 13 schools have transitioned from the print-based model to the online version of this curriculum.