TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An organization that supports military veterans and first responders received some additional funding on Friday. Tunnel to Towers accepted a $48,000 check from the Troy Uniformed Firefighters Local 86.

The organization was named after Stephen Siller, a firefighter who lost his life saving others during the 9/11 attacks. It helps cover the costs of home improvements for injured veterans and first responders. It also pays off mortgages for families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

Troy firefighters said the support goes both ways.

“We risk our lives every day, and we have people that do get injured,” Eric Wisher, Pres. of Troy Uniformed Firefighters Local 86, said. “Hopefully, we don’t want anybody killed, but if we do, we know that this organization’s there for our families if something does happen to that effect.”

The money was raised during the annual 9/11 Cigar Night event, which brings together law enforcement officers from throughout Rensselaer County.