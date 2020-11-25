Trimmings on 10 Recipes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Each year, Market Watch estimates that $293 million in food waste is generated as a result of Thanksgiving dinners and celebrations. As more families spend Thanksgiving at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that number is only set to increase this year.

Savor aims to put these leftovers to use, and give families more opportunities to connect through cooking, by offering five new uses of Thanksgiving foods.