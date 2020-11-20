Trimmings on 10: Lydia Kulbida’s Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta & Balsamic

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10)—In the Town of Hillsdale sits the only Civil War monument in Columbia County. The Soldiers and Sailors Monument was dedicated on July 4, 1916, after the passing of John K. Cullin, an Irish immigrant who settled in Hillsdale before the war. Cullin set aside $10,000 specifically for the monument to those who fought in the Civil War.

The large sculpture was designed by Edwin E. Codman of Rhode Island and shows two figures holding an American flag on top of a large plinth.