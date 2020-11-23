Trimmings on 10: Katie’s Pumpkin Pie Dip

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Participants in this week’s virtual 73rd Troy Turkey Trot are invited to showcase their creative side as they cross their finish line by taking part in the event’s inaugural Fabulous Finish Line competition.

Through the contest, which runs Thursday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 28, Trotters are asked to submit a creative photo or video of themselves crossing their 5K, 10K, Grade School Mile or Turkey Walk Mile finish line. The deadline to enter the finish line competition is Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 p.m.