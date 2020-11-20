Trimmings on 10: John Gray’s Perfect Garlic Mashed Potatoes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The fame of Rockefeller, the stowaway owl, has caused the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to create an adorable bobblehead of the owl. The little owl is now at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, waiting to be released back into the wild, possibly on Saturday.

Rockefeller’s bobblehead is only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum online store. Each little Rockefeller is $25, with five dollars from every sale going to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center.